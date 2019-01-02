Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist — With cattle numbers still growing, cattle feeders have continued to move larger supplies of cattle through feedlots in a very timely manner. The December USDA Cattle on Feed report showed December 1 feedlot inventories at 11.739 million head, 101.9 percent of one year ago. This is the largest December feedlot inventory since 2011. The average monthly feedlot inventory for the past 12 months is at the highest level since February 2007.

