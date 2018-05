Cheyenne 50 Years Ago

A gigantic parade featuring Indians, floats, riding clubs and a 20 mule team wagons will start Pioneer Day at Hammon on Saturday, May 4th. The Day will commemorate the anniversary of Hammon and will honor all Old Settlers of the Hammon Community. There will be a free BBQ at Noon followed by the Rodeo. The Indian Princess will be crowned at 5:00. The evening will end with a street dance. Marie Beaty announces for County Assessor.