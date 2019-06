Linda Allen, Cheyenne, was appointed by the Mayor to the position of City Treasurer in Scudder City and was confirmed by City Officials Monday night at East Central State College during Girls State.

Mrs. Charlie Sumpter proudly exhibits a 11 ¾ pound catfish that measured 30 inches long. This is one of the largest fish to come of a local lake. Barbara states that this is the largest fish that she has caught and required the help of her husband to land it.