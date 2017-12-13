2017 Beef Cow Herd Dynamics

Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist — The beef cow herd began recent expansion in 2014 growing 0.75 percent followed by more significant growth in 2015 (2.95 percent) and in 2016 (3.46 percent). From the January, 2014 low of 29.1 million head, the herd has expanded by 2.1 million head to the January, 2017 level of 31.2 million head. There are numerous indicators that herd expansion continued in 2017. The answer will come with the Cattle report issued by USDA-NASS in late January.