Lieutenant Colonel Zachery C. Barber entered the Air Force as a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy in June 1993. He was first assigned to Human Systems Program Office, Brooks AFB, Texas.

In June 1997, Colonel Barber was assigned to the 366th Air Expeditionary Wing, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, where he served as the Sortie Support Flight Commander 390th Fighter Squadron, 34th Bomb Squadron Sortie Generation Flight Commander, and deployed as a Squadron Maintenance Officer to Shaik Isa Air Base, Bahrain on AEF VII.