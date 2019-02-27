Pictured are Bailer Wright, Jessica Conway, & Beigelee Wright in front of the A-10 Warhog at the Stafford Air & Space Museum in Weatherford, Oklahoma. They were privileged to join with Beigelee’s & Bailer’s teacher, Mrs. Cassie Moses, and other Epic Charter School students & parents in a tour of the museum on January 31, 2019.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us