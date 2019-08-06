By Pat VerSteeg — This past week Laura Garcia, Minnie R. Slief Librarian, spoke to Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens’ about what’s happening at the library. Garcia reported that the Summer Reading Program was very successful with 92 participants signing up. “Our program kicked off on June 3rd with a 6 week goal setting program for children of all ages up to 16. Throughout the month of June we held 29 free enrichment programs, and 20 enrichment programs in July.
