Word of Thanks from Cheyenne-Strong City Alumni Association

Thanks to everyone who attended the Cheyenne-Strong City Alumni weekend on March 31st, which included the Alumni Basketball Game and Alumni Banquet. We would like to give thanks to the following people who contributed to the events success: Bill Beaty, Alumni Association President, for leading a great program filled with an evening of shared memories and entertainment; Wanda Purcell, Secretary/Treasurer for the coordination of the alumni communications and treasurers report; and Cindy Malson and Whitley Tracy for coordinating a successful Alumni Basketball Game.