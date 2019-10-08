Brad & Davya Spitzer

Glenna Kirk

Judge Doug & Judy Haught

The annual Hall of Fame Banquet is on the calendar for Nov. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Elk City. The event will celebrate the induction of Brad and Davya Spitzer, Judge Doug and Judy Haught and Glenna Kirk into the Hall of Fame.

Tickets may be purchased at Elk City Carnegie Library located at 221 W. Broadway for $20 each or mail in a reservation card with a check to WOHS, P.O. Box 542, Elk City, OK 73648. The deadline to reserve a seat is Nov. 5, tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information call Misti Degarmo at 580-821-0636 or Jim Coffey.