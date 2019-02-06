The Washita National Wildlife Refuge and Foss State Park Wildlife Tour has been scheduled for February 9, 2019. The FREE tour begins at 9:00 a.m. at the FOSS STATE PARK headquarters located at the south end of Foss Dam. An accessible tour bus will shuttle visitors around the Refuge and State Park in search of eagles and other wildlife, wrapping up with a FREE lunch.

