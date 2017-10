“Win from Within:” Blood Donors Urged Save Lives and Show Team Spirit – Nov. 2

October 24, 2017- Oklahoma Blood Institute is bringing a game plan to save lives with Cheyenne Community Sponsored by Roger Mills Memorial Hospital. Anyone, 16 years old or older*, is urged to donate blood on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Family Center @ 608 E. Broadway.