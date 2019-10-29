WAY TO GO!!! Cheyenne Junior Hayley Whiteneck placed Third in the 2A State Cross-Country Championship on Saturday. This is Hayley’s second year to be named a Cross Country All-Stater. She will compete in the Meet of Champions this weekend. The Cheyenne Girls Team placed 14th at State. They are coached by Mrs. Whitney Moore.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us