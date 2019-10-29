WAY TO GO!!! Cheyenne Junior Hayley Whiteneck placed Third in the 2A State Cross-Country Championship on Saturday. This is Hayley’s second year to be named a Cross Country All-Stater. She will compete in the Meet of Champions this weekend. The Cheyenne Girls Team placed 14th at State. They are coached by Mrs. Whitney Moore.
