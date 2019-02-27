You can now check the current weather in downtown Cheyenne! The Roger Mills County Emergency Management recently installed a weather station at the Courthouse so current conditions can be checked 24-hours a day. Go to the following website or download the free Weather Underground App and begin monitoring the weather!
