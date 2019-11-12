Washita Battlefield National Historic Site (NHS) held the Overlook and Trail Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Installation of new Superintendent on Saturday, November 2, 2019.Dignitaries on hand to celebrate the milestone were from L-R, William (Bill) Wright, Oklahoma State Coordinator and Superintendent of Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Lisa Conard Frost, Fort Smith NHS Superintendent and former Washita Superintendent, Kevin Young, new Superintendent for Washita Battlefield NHS, Reggie Wassana, Governor of Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe, Matthew Tucker Blythe, Ulysses S. Grant NHS Superintendent and former Washita Superintendent. (Photo provided)
