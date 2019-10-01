DAR Day of Service, left to right: Virginia Reid (Elk City), Wayne Batterton (Cheyenne), Linda Stewart (Weatherford), Carol Ann Batterton (Cheyenne), & Nancy Lisle (Putnam)

In honor of the anniversary of DAR’s founding, Washita Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution chose a volunteer project that would benefit residents at the Clinton Veteran’s Center.

The chapter donated solar lights for the recently completed paved pathway between the center and Dominos Convenience store. Several members met to paint red, white and blue stars along the pathway. These stars were sprinkled with reflective beads for illumination. A total of 66 stars were painted in three different sizes.

Meaningful community service has played a central role in DAR’s mission since the Society was founded in 1890. DAR Founder Eugenia Washington said, “We want a society founded on service.” To honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on October 11, chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around that date. The Service to America Committee’s goal for the VanBuren Administration is to log more than 10 million volunteer Service to America hours.