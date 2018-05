Washita Chapter

Officers for the term 2018-2020 for the Washita Chapter were installed at the May 14, 2018 meeting with NSDAR National Chair Units Overseas, Diane Brannum Hamill the installing Officer. New officers for the chapter are (from left to right) Marilyn Wilson, Historian; Ellena Womack, Registrar; Virginia Reid, Treasurer; Doris Minor Secretary,Mareen Hallmark, Vice Regent and Nancy Lisle, Regent.