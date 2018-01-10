Washita Battlefield Unveils Anniversary Quilt

The National Park Service Rangers with the help of the Crawford Lady Fingers unveiled the Sesquicentennial Anniversary Quilt in honor of the Battle of the Washita’s 150th commemoration in 2018. Over the past several months, the Crawford Lady Fingers, volunteers, and the NPS staff worked countless days quilting in the visitor center gallery. The quilt was made from park ranger uniforms and patches. The quilt will travel to numerous locations in Oklahoma throughout the year. Pictured, l-r: Sydney Stover, Sue Pearson, Pat Allen, Sue Flowers, Carol Maple, Donna Lucas, Kevin Mohr and Mae Sue Bright.