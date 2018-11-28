The Oklahoma History Center celebrated the Washita 150th Symposium last week. Historians Paul Hutton and Don Fixaxo placed Washita in context and Congressman Frank Lucas and OHS Executive Director Bob Blackburn discussed the establishment of the Park. Pictured, left to right, are Washita Battlefield NHS employees, Richard Zahm, Matt Blythe, Kevin Mohr and Carol Maple. (NPS Photo)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us