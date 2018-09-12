The Woodward DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter are helping to promote Constitution Week Sept. 17th – 23rd. Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the President General of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of the signing of this document on Sept. 17th.
About The Author
Related Posts
RMC Cattlemen’s 39th Annual All Breed Bull Sale
January 24, 2017
Wellness Topic: Healthy Eating
February 14, 2017
Bringing Cheer
December 20, 2016
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots Nears
October 25, 2016
Recent Comments