image

Washita Chapter DAR members, Doris Minor and Barbara O’Neill, and Chris Barton, Mayor of Cheyenne as he signed the Proclamation of September 17–23 as Constitution Week

The Woodward DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter are helping to promote Constitution Week Sept. 17th – 23rd. Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the President General of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of the signing of this document on Sept. 17th.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us