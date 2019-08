By Tracy Renck, Lovington, N.M. – This is a rodeo memory Trey Kimzey will not soon forget.

The 20-year-old from Strong City, Okla., captured his first career Division 1 Xtreme Bulls title by posting a two-head average of 173.5 points to win the Lea County PRCA Rodeo Xtreme Bulls at Jake McClure Arena, Tuesday.