TRAINING…The Cheyenne Cross Country Team completed their first week of 6:30 a.m. practices last week. Look for great things from the Junior High group. Their first track meet is August 17 at Elk City. They are coached by Whitney Moore and Cassie Romberg. Pictured (standing) Celena Gonzales, Reina Gonzales, Chloe Sue McEntire, Anna Bryson, Emma Broadwater. Seated: McKenzie Carter, Carli Carter, Halleigh McDaniel and Aaron Bryson.

