TRAINING…The Cheyenne Cross Country Team completed their first week of 6:30 a.m. practices last week. Look for great things from the Junior High group. Their first track meet is August 17 at Elk City. They are coached by Whitney Moore and Cassie Romberg. Pictured (standing) Celena Gonzales, Reina Gonzales, Chloe Sue McEntire, Anna Bryson, Emma Broadwater. Seated: McKenzie Carter, Carli Carter, Halleigh McDaniel and Aaron Bryson.
About The Author
Related Posts
Saving Lives Never Gets Old
January 2, 2019
Junior Lady Bears Fall to Sayre Win Big Over Fargo
January 31, 2018
Accident Injures Jones Lady
May 10, 2016
Recent Comments