TOURING…Several motorcycle riders from Demark made a stop in Cheyenne last week. The group started in New York and are making their way to Los Angeles. After leaving Cheyenne, they had plans to stop in Amarillo for the night. Miss Anzlie Lindberg got to visit with the men, and they let her sit on one of the motorcycles! Anzlie is the daughter of Jordan Lindberg.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us