TOURING…Several motorcycle riders from Demark made a stop in Cheyenne last week. The group started in New York and are making their way to Los Angeles. After leaving Cheyenne, they had plans to stop in Amarillo for the night. Miss Anzlie Lindberg got to visit with the men, and they let her sit on one of the motorcycles! Anzlie is the daughter of Jordan Lindberg.
About The Author
Related Posts
Red Barn Belt Buckle Series
November 1, 2017
OU Announces Fall 2015 Honor Roll
February 16, 2016
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots Nears
August 7, 2018
Cheyenne Community Choir Presents Living Christmas Tree
November 29, 2017
Recent Comments