Top Hammon High School Students Named

High School Principal Mike Higgins has announced that Hammon High School has named the Senior Class Valedictorian and Salutatorians for the 2018 school year. Madison Gwartney is this year’s Valedictorian and Kimbree Leach is this year’s Salutatorian. Madison DeNae Gwartney is the daughter of Tim and Krista Gwartney.