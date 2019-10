It is that time again…if you are interested in signing up to possibly receive a Christmas Food Basket or Christmas Toys you MUST fill out an application in order to be considered. The recipients are selected based on income and need, which shall be determined by the committee.

The sign-up dates for the Food Basket applications will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10am-Noon, at the Cheyenne First United Methodist Church.