Peach time is finally here! The Cheyenne Roger Mills Chamber of Commerce is now taking orders for peaches, pears and jars of honey.

The fruit comes from Cunningham Peaches in Colorado.

All their trees are non-GMO. A box of peaches contains 18-20 pounds and contains 35- 40 peaches. A box of pears is 18 -20 pound and contains about 60 pears.

Peaches are 37.00 a box. Pears are 27.00 a box. Honey is 14.00 a jar.

Orders can be placed with Penny Clift or Carrie Lovett at Security State Bank, Jimmy Beavin at RM Courthouse, Charolet Lucas at RM Memorial Hospital, Charlene Wilson at Cheyenne Drug, Debbie Tweed at Hilltop Cafe in Reydon and JoNell York at York Insurance at Durham. You may also place your order at the Chamber of Commerce office. Payment is due at the time of order.