The road to the 2018 Xtreme Bulls TOUR Championship ends in Ellensburg on Saturday September 1st. Brothers Sage Kimzey and Trey Kenzie have both qualified for the finals and will be representing Rodger Mills County. Sage won the extreme Championship in 2015 and leads the 2018 standings with $46,473.46
