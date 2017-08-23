The Great American Total Solar Eclipse the Day the Sun Disappeared
by CheyenneStar | Aug 23, 2017 | Local |
2017 ECLIPSE…Gathering at the Cheyenne Senior Citizens Center to view the Eclipse on Monday are Glenn Green and Bernice Burns, seated and standing, Pete Moore, Linda Maddux, Faye Robinson, Donna Lucas and Sue Pearson. (Photo provided)
Millions gathered Monday, August 21, 2017 to witness the Great American Eclipse.
The last time anyone in the United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979.
It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from Pacific to the Atlantic.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments