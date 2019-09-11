The annual Pioneer Day was a huge success. Activities began with John Smith, board member for the Historic Roger Mills Preservation introducing the Girl Scout Color Guard who presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the CPS Choir directed by Vocal Music Director, Laura Hillman. The CHS Band played led by Band Director, Marci Kitchens.

Thanks goes to the HRMP Contributors –Judy Tracy, Bill Olsen, and Linda Maddux – who shared their experiences of support to the Museums in the Park. The day was filled with festivities including the Cheyenne FFA Chapter Farmhand Olympic races – where the students competed in speed races with hay bales, wheelbarrows and tug-a-war. The Washita Cowboy Fellowship showed us how to rope and goat, and wagon rides. Rory Kirk, from Cheyenne, and other Blacksmiths displayed their blacksmithing skills. The Washita Battlefield Historic Site was on hand with information about our local history and heritage. The local Brownies had old time games for the children to enjoy at the One Room School led and taught by Chris Calvert. Everyone enjoyed the great food concessions: Indian Tacos by the Class of 2021, Hamburgers with the Boy Scouts, Sno Cones and a special Cotton Candy & baked goods booth to benefit the Alzheimer Assoc. Fund with the Bob Ritchie Family involved. In the Pioneer museum, visitors could enjoy the many exhibits of our pioneer history.