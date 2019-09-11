The Girl Scout Color Guard presented the flags to

start Pioneer Days on Saturday. Pictured, clockwise,

from front left, Niela Mendiola, Carissa Bailey, Violet

Roark and Hannah Harris.

The Historic Roger Mills Preservation and Development Foundation Board and Masonic Lodge #133 would like to give a THANK YOU to all those who gave cash donations or items for the auction: Security State Bank, Great Plains Bank, Farmers Supply, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Tim’s Trucking, John & Joyce Smith, Dwayne and Juhretta Roark, Culver Electric, Haven Well Service, Kirk/Little Cattle Co., Lippencott Farms, Maddux Cattle Co., Dobson Technologies, Ron L. Baker Farm, Monte Conway Fencing, Michael Elliott Welding, Jerry Swartwood, Walkers Body Works, Hitchin Post, Randy and Cindy Malson, Tom Goodwin, SE Craig Dentist, Thomas Angus, The Glass Shop, Bear Trac, Cheyenne Lumber Co., Hutton Inc., Western Animal Hospital, Pat & Suzann VerStagg, Elk City RV, First National Bank, Bank of Western OK, Jim & Jana Maddux, Peggy Schwartz, Taylor Shaw Fencing, Gary Snell Dozer, M & B Fencing, Grants Auction, Barbara’s Design, Computer Masters, Shannon’s Paint & Body, Gene Cobb, Malson Oil Co., Justin R. Koch, Redi Built, Nesmith Propane, Gene Horstketter, Thoral Shaw, JC’s Trailer Sales, Hunter Machine, Bonnie Bail Bonds, Troy Jones Equipment, Lynn & Jan Bailey, Cassie Drake, Cheyenne Abstract, Teddy’s Glass, Gary Sides, D.L. Jackson, Dylan Drinnon, Word Radiator,Kilhoffer Flooring, York Insurance, Gary Auto Body, Carters Electric, Jimmy Beavin, Leo Swope, Mike Boyd, Eddie Wilson, Sarah Batterton, Dawn Malson, and Lana Merrick Bailey.

The Historic Roger Mills Preservation Board wishes to thank all the landowners who provide a day of hunting on their private land for us to auction in the Masonic Lodge #133 Auction. Special Thanks to the following: Ted Kimzey, Doyle Burrrows, Kris Black, Jim Barber and Ron Baker.