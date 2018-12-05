In appreciation of their service and dedication to their communities, Northfork Electric Cooperative made a donation to each of the Fire Departments that serve Roger Mills County. Checks were given to the Berlin, Cheyenne, Crawford, Hammon, Leedey, Reydon, Strong City and Sweetwater Fire Departments. Making the presentation was Chris Barton, NFEC Marketing and Key Accounts Manager. Pictured, l-r: Randy Malson, Crawford FD; Levi Carter, Cheyenne FD; Cole Ivy, Hammon FD; Chris Barton, NFEC; Jason Hartley, Reydon FD; Jim Maddux, Strong City, FD and Rusty Miller, Berlin FD. (Photo provided)

