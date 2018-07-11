THANK YOU…Tweed and I would like to thank the Reydon Fire Department for a awesome night of hotdogs, chips, ice cream, and fantastic display of fireworks. There are not enough words to express our appreciation to the Reydon Fire Department for the fire hydrant. We could not do what we do without the help of our girls at Tweed’s Hilltop and this awesome community. We moved to this community thinking we were going to retire and raise cattle, boy did that change! As much as I fought it, I wouldn’t have it any other way. We would not have met all the great people of this community if Tweed had not kept insisting…Tweed & Debra

