Thank You

Thank you to all who supported the students raising money to go to Washington DC and Gettysburg in 2019. The winner of the gas grill was Darla Harrelson. The students also raffled an oil change donated by Bear Trax and a massage donated by Jessica Beck. The winner of the oil change was Carl Pyatt and the winner of the massage was Pat Ritchie. John Whitson pictured with the grill. (photo provided)