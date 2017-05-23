Telephone Scammers Target Storm Victims in Elk City & Surrounding Area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak is urging storm victims to be on the lookout for scam artists. The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Anti-Fraud Division has received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins. The perpetrators falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies. Then the caller demands to inspect the consumer’s roof and refuses to take no for an answer.