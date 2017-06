State 4-H Spring Fun Trap Shoot

The State 4-H Spring Fun Trap Shoot was recently held at El Reno results are as follows: Junior division Roger Mills County team members, Cleat Ivey, Justen Ivey, Jeromiah Hutcherson and Ralston Jones, placed third. The Intermediate team of Brent Ivey, Cade Beck, and Logan Baker placed fifth. Also shooting in the Intermediate division were Jessiah Hutcherson, Trenton Cole, and Jacob Leverett.