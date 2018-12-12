SPECIAL DELIVERIES…Monty Denney and Jason Romberg help load boxes of food and gifts for the annual Christmas Food Baskets delivery. Forty-eight families in Roger Mills County received the baskets this year. The Cheyenne Sorosis Club coordinates the event with the help of the community.
About The Author
Related Posts
Skeeter the Clown Visits Cheyenne Elementary
September 27, 2017
Chamber Hears About Health Needs Assessment
May 16, 2017
Marsee Appointed by Governor to Serve on Board
August 2, 2017
Mason’s Get Ready for Annual Fish Fry
August 1, 2018
Recent Comments