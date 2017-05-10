Southwest District 4-H Spring Trap Shoot Duncan Results
by CheyenneStar | May 10, 2017 | Local |
SHOOTING…Picture left to right: Jayden Smith, Jacob Leverett, Cade Beck, Trenton Cole, Ralston Jones, Kelton Beck, Garrison Jones, and Chance Smith. (Photo provided)
The SW District held its largest annual spring 4-H trap shooting contest with 188 individuals competing on 52 teams age’s 10-18 years old.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments