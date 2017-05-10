580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Southwest District 4-H Spring Trap Shoot Duncan Results

by | May 10, 2017 | Local | 0 comments

SHOOTING…Picture left to right: Jayden Smith, Jacob Leverett, Cade Beck, Trenton Cole, Ralston Jones, Kelton Beck, Garrison Jones, and Chance Smith. (Photo provided)

The SW District held its largest annual spring 4-H trap shooting contest with 188 individuals competing on 52 teams age’s 10-18 years old.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us