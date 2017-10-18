Sorosis Club October Meeting

ARTISTS…The Cheyenne GFWC Sorosis Club met at the Methodist Church and the program area for the evening was the Arts. Janith Moore instructed the ladies on how to paint a simple landscape scene. The Sorosis ladies had a lot of fun showing their creative and artistic sides. Pictured are; Coleen Scroggins, Shirley Baker, Jan Bailey, Judy Hammond, Lauren Schmidt, Brittany Allen, LeighAnn King, Glenda, Kirk, Glenna Kirk, Ann Merritt, Carolyn Ford and Mary Costea. (Photo provided)
The Cheyenne GFWC Sorosis Club met October 2, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Fellowhip Hall. Each of the attendees enjoyed reconnecting and sharing summer experiences. As with life, some reports were happy, some not, but it is good to share with those who care.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments