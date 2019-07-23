KyLynn and Katelin Scott recently attended the 2019 Red Dirt Rendezvous, in Stillwater, OK. Katelin captured the Grand Bull with KS 6140 Fresh Prince 860. She also won Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Horned Hereford Heifer with KS 2 HOT 2 HANDLE 875. She also was a fourth division winners. KyLynn Scott had Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Polled heifer, with KS 581 HARLYN 871. (Photo provided)
About The Author
Related Posts
Cheyenne Band & Music will Perform at Pioneer Day
August 9, 2016
PRCA Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
April 11, 2017
Statement from OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime on Education Funding and Teacher Pay Raise Plan:
March 27, 2018
Veterans Flag Raised
April 3, 2019
Recent Comments