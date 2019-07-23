KyLynn and Katelin Scott recently attended the 2019 Red Dirt Rendezvous, in Stillwater, OK. Katelin captured the Grand Bull with KS 6140 Fresh Prince 860. She also won Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Horned Hereford Heifer with KS 2 HOT 2 HANDLE 875. She also was a fourth division winners. KyLynn Scott had Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Polled heifer, with KS 581 HARLYN 871. (Photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us