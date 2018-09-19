On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, Sheriff Darrin Atha was the guest speaker for Mrs. Butler’s 7th Grade Health class at Cheyenne Public Schools. He discussed medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, and the laws concerning both. He ended his presentation with a question and answer session, allowing students to ask questions dealing with marijuana and any other law enforcement questions they had. (photo provided)

