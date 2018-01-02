Seven time World Champion Bull Rider Returns to Enid Battle on the Great Plains at the Central National Bank Center

ENID, Oklahoma – December 27, 2017 – The unquestioned number one bull rider in the world, three time CBR World Champion Sage Steele Kimzey, earned his fourth consecutive Professional Rodeo Cowboy Associations (PRCA) world title in Las Vegas earlier this month and today the CBR announced he is headed back to the CBR’s Road to Cheyenne tour.