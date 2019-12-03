DONATING…Security State Bank President Stuart Sander presents the Sorosis Club with a check for $1,000 for the Library Giving Tree. This is the 10th year that the Sorosis Club has teamed up with the Minnie R. Slief Library and Security State Bank for the Giving Tree Program.
