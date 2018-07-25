Cheyenne 7th grader, Sealey Bottom, recently competed on the Oklahoma Junior High Rodeo Team at the 14th Annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Huron, South Dakota. Sealey competed in the Ribbon Roping with partner Raesh Casebolt of Ryan, Oklahoma. Their times were as follows:
About The Author
Related Posts
Community Mourns Death of Teen
August 9, 2017
Hamlet Opens Saturday at Red Carpet Theater
April 19, 2017
Harlem Globtrotters Coming to SWOSU in February
January 13, 2016
SWODA Aging Services Offers Respite to Caregivers
November 9, 2016
Recent Comments