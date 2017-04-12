Scouts Receive Awards

Ethan Seth Walker of Cheyenne is shown having been the first LION SCOUT to be registered in Cheyenne Cub Scout Pack 108 and the first to complete the requirements for the Award of LION SCOUT, is hereby promoted to the rank of TIGER SCOUT. Ethan is the son of Tyler Walker, and the brother of WeBeLos Scout Gatlin Leonard. He enjoys working on the farm with his grandpa, camping and fishing and nature in general.
