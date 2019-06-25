By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday Scott Martin presented an interesting program on the Rook Theater restoration project to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’. Martin is a board member of the 501c3 nonprofit, Friends of the Rook Theater, and has been a primary mover of the very successful, “Draggin’ Main in Cheyenne” project. “The Rook Theater was built in 1939 and opened in 1940,” explained Martin, and “while it was burned in 1972, it was reopened and operated for many years after that.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us