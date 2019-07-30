On July 15, 2019 Northfork Electric presented the City of Sayre with a CoBank Sharing Success grant for $5,000. Northfork Electric applied for the grant with the cooperative bank on the behalf of the city. NFEC’s grant to the City of Sayre will contribute to the park’s restoration. The park’s damages, totaling nearly $1,000,000, are a result of flooding earlier this year. The rock wall, miniature golf course and rodeo arena are a few of the impacted areas.

(Photo provided)

According to the national register of historic places, the park formally opened in 1940. Works Progress Administration architect, J. N. Willis, built the park’s structures in a Pueblo Revival style. It became nationally recognized as a local landmark in 2004 due to its historical affiliation with Route 66.