Give Blood and stay cozy this winter in the limited-edition long-sleeved t-shirt by donating blood at the Cheyenne Community Blood Drive to be held Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 1-6:00 p.m. at the Baptist Family Building. The drive is sponsored by Roger Mills Memorial Hospital.
