LEADERS…Upcoming Cheyenne senior, Halie Sanderford had the opportunity to attend the ambassador leadership summit at UCLA in California. She was nominated by Dianne Butler and Kari Ford. Halie would like to thank Dianne and Kari as well as the many others who helped make this trip possible. Halie was joined by 200 other ambassadors from many different countries including Sadia Arabia, The Czech Republic and Australia.
About The Author
Related Posts
October is National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month
October 4, 2016
Apple Trees for Teachers
September 13, 2017
Larry Ford Group Brings Good Music to Dempsey
August 9, 2017
Sage Kimzey Rides to Fourth Straight Bull Riding Title!
December 20, 2017
Recent Comments