“Any of you can be where I am today, but you have to sacrifice and stay true to yourself when the world is telling you what you should be doing.” -Sage Kimzey Watch Sage Kimzey go for his fifth World Title December 6-15, 2018 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV at the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo. Sage leads the Bull Riding with $297,025.65 in earnings. Second place comes in is at $185,475.93 and third place is at $114,587.51. Good Luck Sage! We are cheering loud from Roger Mills County.
