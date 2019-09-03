By Tracy Renck, Sept 1, 2019, ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Sage Kimzey remains the king of the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour.

The reigning five-time world champion from Strong City, Okla., won his fourth Xtreme Bulls Tour title in five years – and third in a row – with his performance Saturday night at the Division 1 Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale.

Kimzey clinched his latest season title by placing second in the two-head average with 168.5 points. Kimzey earned $21,015 Saturday night to finish atop the season Division 1 Xtreme Bulls standings with $88,348. “This is pretty special for sure,” Kimzey said. “The X Bulls are really important to the world standings, NFR, everything. They are premier events, so to say, besides the major rodeos. To have some success at the Xtreme Bulls it helps everything, not only the bank account but also the standings. It is also a good time because you get the top 40 bull riders in the world together and you have great bulls.”