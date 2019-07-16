3X CHAMPION…Strong City, Oklahoma native, Sage Kimzey won his third Calgary Stampede Championship on Sunday with a 92.5 ride on Night Moves. Sage is a 2012 Cheyenne High School graduate and five-time PRCA Bull Riding Champion.

He is the son of Ted Kimzey, Strong City, OK and Jennifer Kimzey, Weatherford, OK. (Shellie Scott Photography)

Calgary, July 15, 2019 – A new set of competitors rode, roped, wrestled and ran their way into the history books of the Calgary Stampede as they emerged victors on an always exciting Championship Sunday.

While the majority of this year’s Champions were first-timers, one cowboy who often rises to the top in this town is Sage Kimzey.

The Oklahoma bull riding sensation and five-time World Champion collected his third treasured bronze in Calgary, just as he did in both 2015, and in 2017.